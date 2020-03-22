$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 9,568,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

