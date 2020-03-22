1World (1WO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,962.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One 1World token can now be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market cap of $1.90 million and $5,962.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.02671112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00192569 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

1World Token Trading

1World can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

