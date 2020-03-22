$296.99 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will announce $296.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.71 million and the lowest is $295.34 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $295.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 884,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 240,834 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 209,494 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in F.N.B. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,547,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

