2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair upgraded 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,800. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in 2U by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

