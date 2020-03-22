$30,000.00 in Sales Expected for Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will report sales of $30,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the lowest is $10,000.00. IMV reported sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year sales of $250,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $380,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 million, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $3.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMV.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMV. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on IMV in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

NYSE IMV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 330,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. IMV has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of IMV worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

