$317.75 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to post sales of $317.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.20 million and the lowest is $317.30 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $275.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli acquired 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in R1 RCM by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,378,963 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 2,535,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,121. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.