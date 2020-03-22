3DCoin (3DC) Market Cap Achieves $191,784.04

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 54.6% against the dollar. 3DCoin has a market cap of $191,784.04 and approximately $7.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001842 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile