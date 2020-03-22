$62.20 Million in Sales Expected for Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce $62.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $55.40 million. Exfo posted sales of $73.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $286.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $300.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $308.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

EXFO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 121,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,991. The company has a market cap of $119.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exfo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exfo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exfo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

