$85.96 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $85.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.30 million and the lowest is $85.75 million. CalAmp posted sales of $84.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $367.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.65 million to $376.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $369.28 million, with estimates ranging from $354.63 million to $391.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CalAmp to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,057. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

