AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Up 1.9%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.13, 54,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 392,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIR. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The company has a market cap of $449.69 million, a P/E ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,439,618.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 in the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AAR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

