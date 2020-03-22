Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Up 8.8%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) shot up 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.35, 152,114 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,057,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 753,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 639,900 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

