Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Trading Up 7.2%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) shares were up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.51, approximately 767,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 971,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.27%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 379,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,284 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

