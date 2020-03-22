Adelphoi Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $116,755.75 and approximately $146.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.02717381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00191206 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

