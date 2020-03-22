Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,402.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,402 ($31.60) and last traded at GBX 2,144 ($28.20), with a volume of 28262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,166 ($28.49).

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,160.90 ($28.43).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,206.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,164.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.