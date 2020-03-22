Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $153.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $37,566.68 and approximately $153.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,411,812 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

