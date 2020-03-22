Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS)’s share price traded down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 152,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 75,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,096.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

