Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.17.

NYSE AMG traded down $6.56 on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 1,361,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,978. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 118.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,667 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,671.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

