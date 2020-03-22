Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.17.

AMG stock traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,978. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

