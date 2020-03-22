Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Affinor Growers Inc (CNSX:AFI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 11420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$242,838.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI)

Affinor Growers Inc, a farming technology company, engages in acquiring, patenting, and commercializing various agriculture technologies and vertical farming technology for indoor controlled environment and outdoor greenhouse agriculture industry in North America. It grows crops, such as romaine lettuce, spinach, and strawberries using its vertical farming technology.

