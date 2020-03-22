Aion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, BitForex, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $23.80 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.02666535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00192133 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Binance, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, BitForex, RightBTC, Kyber Network, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.