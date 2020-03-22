Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Algold Resources Ltd (CVE:ALG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $974,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

About Algold Resources (CVE:ALG)

Algold Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. The Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometers located in the Tijirit area; the Kneivissat property covering an area of 830 square kilometers; and the Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

