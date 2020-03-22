Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $949.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,433,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,574,000 after acquiring an additional 703,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,646,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,307,000 after acquiring an additional 200,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,207 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,414,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 99,509 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.