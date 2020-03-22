Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $11.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. 1,202,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Allegion has a 1 year low of $81.61 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.