Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.14

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 16402349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,870,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.