Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.29.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,911,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.83. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.