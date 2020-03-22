America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of AMX stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,985,000 after acquiring an additional 487,330 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 161,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

