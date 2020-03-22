American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

AXL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 6,121,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,142. The company has a market cap of $334.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director James A. Mccaslin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,196,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,583,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $17,199,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

