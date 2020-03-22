American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.79.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,203,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.65. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

