American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.50 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Nomura cut their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.79.

AXP traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $7,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

