American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOBC. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 5,192 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOBC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $460.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.36. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

