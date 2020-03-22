American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $98.25

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $98.25 and last traded at $100.73, with a volume of 2542083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.12.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.