AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Cut to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of AMN traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.75. 875,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,754. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.54.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,208 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,245,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $4,863,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

