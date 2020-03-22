Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.79.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.04. 3,133,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,235. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.