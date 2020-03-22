Ampleforth (AMPL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $978,320.00

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $978,320.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00011514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.62 or 0.04310659 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00068534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00038191 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013167 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 9,074,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,570,347 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

