Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 1368758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

