Analysts Anticipate Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

AGLE traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $3.99. 103,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,082. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.