Analysts Anticipate Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post $18.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $22.00 million. Moderna reported sales of $16.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $77.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.17 million to $88.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $95.93 million, with estimates ranging from $52.57 million to $128.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

MRNA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,322,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,012,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. Moderna has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

