Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,121. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.