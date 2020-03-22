Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

AMSC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

AMSC stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 502,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,055. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

