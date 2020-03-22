Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.90. AT&T also posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 116,617,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,127,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $223.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.