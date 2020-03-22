Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. CalAmp posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. CalAmp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. First Analysis lowered shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 433,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,057. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $176.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.72.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in CalAmp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

