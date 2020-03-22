Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Medallion Financial reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 190,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,792. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 million, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

