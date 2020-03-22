AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Market Cap Reaches $365.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.