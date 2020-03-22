AP Eagers (ASX:APE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.80

AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$3.80 ($2.70) and last traded at A$3.80 ($2.70), with a volume of 3429950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.90 ($2.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$10.71.

Get AP Eagers alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. AP Eagers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.69%.

In related news, insider Timothy Crommelin purchased 10,000 shares of AP Eagers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.36 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of A$53,600.00 ($38,014.18). Also, insider Sophie Moore purchased 105,167 shares of AP Eagers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.34 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$877,092.78 ($622,051.62).

About AP Eagers (ASX:APE)

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used vehicles and trucks; distributes and sells vehicle and truck parts, accessories, and car care products; maintains, repairs, and services vehicles and trucks; and offers vehicle and truck protection, and other aftermarket products.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for AP Eagers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AP Eagers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.