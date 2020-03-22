Apache (NYSE:APA) Upgraded to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apache from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE APA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,515,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825,794. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

