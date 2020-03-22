Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APY. Stephens decreased their price objective on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut Apergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of APY stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,020,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,187. The firm has a market cap of $267.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apergy has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Apergy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apergy by 413.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Apergy by 116.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

