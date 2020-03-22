Apergy (NYSE:APY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research cut shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APY. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Apergy to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:APY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Apergy has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $267.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.54.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apergy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,567,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Apergy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,349,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,142,000 after acquiring an additional 267,737 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Apergy by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,816,000 after acquiring an additional 894,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apergy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Apergy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,610,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,401,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

