Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APHA. ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aphria in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a hold rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.15.

Get Aphria alerts:

NYSE:APHA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 6,212,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.68.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 1,737.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 319,054 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in Aphria by 116.8% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.