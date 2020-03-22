Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of APO stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. 4,638,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,730. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

In related news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $119,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,584,439. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

