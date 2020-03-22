Apollon Market Capitalization Tops $2,679.03 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $2,679.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00073198 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

